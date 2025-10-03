Ganja Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Jaipur, Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) In a major anti-drug operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Jaipur seized ganja worth Rs 5 crore, hidden in a secret chamber of a container truck being smuggled from Odisha to Rajasthan.

Two men, Subhash Gurjar and Pramod Gurjar, residents of Sikar in Rajasthan, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to ADG (Crime) Dinesh M.N., the AGTF received intelligence about a large consignment of ganja being transported to Rajasthan for delivery to two notorious drug lords from the Shekhawati region, Raju Pachalangi and Gokul.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the AGTF, in coordination with the Jhunjhunu District Special Task Force (DST), set up a checkpoint in the Udaipurwati area late Thursday night.

Under the supervision of ASP Siddhant Sharma, the team intercepted a suspicious closed container truck. During an initial search, no contraband was found in plain sight. However, a thorough inspection revealed a hidden chamber behind the driver's seat, which was found to be filled with 1,014 kg of ganja. The discovery underscored the smugglers' elaborate attempts to evade law enforcement.

Both accused were immediately arrested, and the truck, along with the entire ganja consignment, was seized.

The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated at approximately Rs 5 crore, highlighting the scale of the smuggling operation.

The AGTF is continuing its investigation to identify other members of the smuggling network and trace the supply chain.

Officials emphasised that such operations demonstrate the force's vigilance in tackling organised drug trafficking in the state.

“This is a significant success for the AGTF and our partner agencies. The arrested individuals will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” said ADG Dinesh MN.

The seizure is expected to disrupt the operations of drug syndicates in Shekhawati and serve as a warning to other smugglers attempting to transport contraband into Rajasthan, said the officials.