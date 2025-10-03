Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For September And The Third Quarter Of 2025


2025-10-03 02:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In September 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 387,482 passengers, which is a 4.1% decrease compared to September 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.2% to 21,269 units and the number of passenger vehicles was down by 5.9% amounting to 55,973 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the third quarter of the year (July–September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,766,335 passengers, which is a 3.0% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 9.8% to 60,306 units and the number of passenger vehicles was up by 0.4% to 251,751 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for September 2025 and the third quarter of the year were the following:

September 2025 September 2024 Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change
Passengers 387,482 404,143 -4.1% 1,766,335 1,715,496 3.0%
Finland-Sweden 88,933 95,176 -6.6% 435,770 441,758 -1.4%
Estonia-Finland 261,530 270,648 -3.4% 1,166,278 1,058,909 10.1%
Estonia-Sweden 37,019 38,319 -3.4% 164,287 214,829 -23.5%
Cargo Units 21,269 23,178 -8.2% 60,306 66,865 -9.8%
Finland-Sweden 2,882 3,535 -18.5% 7,891 9,581 -17.6%
Estonia-Finland 15,338 16,292 -5.9% 44,388 48,363 -8.2%
Estonia-Sweden 3,049 3,351 -9.0% 8,027 8,921 -10.0%
Passenger Vehicles 55,973 59,455 -5.9% 251,751 250,810 0.4%
Finland-Sweden 4,817 4,921 -2.1% 30,107 29,379 2.5%
Estonia-Finland 48,947 52,605 -7.0% 208,228 207,878 0.2%
Estonia-Sweden 2,209 1,929 14.5% 13,416 13,553 -1.0%


FINLAND–SWEDEN
The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. A year ago, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in September due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise vessel Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. During the same period a year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels, Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

OTHER EVENTS
In September, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was further extended by another 6 months until October 2026. The agreement includes another 12-month extension option after the end of the term.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

