Black Box Partners With Wind River To Accelerate Edge And Cloud Innovation Globally

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Black Box, a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions, on Friday announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in intelligent edge software, to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions across industries worldwide.

As part of this global partnership, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East.

This strengthens Black Box's leadership in these high-potential markets while unlocking new growth opportunities.

In addition, Black Box has entered into a separate agreement with Wind River to manage end-user customer engagements globally across multiple geographies, further expanding the reach and impact of the collaboration.

The partnership is expected to drive approximately Rs 1350 crore in revenue globally over the next five years, positioning Black Box as a pivotal player in driving enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge solutions that define the next era of digital transformation.

Industries such as manufacturing, industrial automation, retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom stand to benefit significantly, gaining access to secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure that enhances both operational efficiency and customer experience.

“This partnership with Wind River is a significant milestone for Black Box,” said Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO of Black Box.

“By combining Wind River's proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets. This will enable us to drive efficiency and innovation for our customers while creating long-term value for our shareholders,” he added.

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership

Delivering integrated intelligent edge and cloud-native infrastructure

Enabling secure, scalable private cloud deployments

Supporting AI workloads, virtual machines, and container migrations

Providing enterprise-grade Linux platforms with long-term support and security

Driving automation and centralized orchestration to simplify digital operations

With this expanded role, Black Box is entering the hyperconverged and edge compute markets at scale, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of digital infrastructure for enterprises worldwide.