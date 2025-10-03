MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service , according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the cuts will affect healthcare, aviation, energy, and funding for temporarily occupied territories.

The largest percentage cut was to the Chemical and Biological Safety program, which was reduced by 36.4% (to 3.5 billion rubles).

In absolute terms, the record reduction was in the Comprehensive Development of Rural Areas program, which lost 34.3 billion rubles (approximately 30%).

The Healthcare Development program lost 31.7 billion rubles.

Funding for aviation industry development programs (-14.4 billion) and energy (-17.9 billion) has been significantly reduced.

The cuts also affected projects in shipbuilding, fisheries, employment, and national policy.

At the same time, spending on government bodies and propaganda is increasing. In 2026, almost 12 billion rubles will be allocated to the Russia in the World program, aimed at promoting“traditional values” abroad, which is twice as much as last year.

Ukraine reports Russian preparations for renewed attacks on Orikhiv front

The state fund“Defenders of the Fatherland,” headed by Vladimir Putin's niece Anna Tsivileva, will receive 35 billion rubles, which is 2.5 times more than in 2025. State television channels will be financed with 106.4 billion rubles in 2026.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian Federation has increased funding for propaganda projects for foreigners and the state program to promote the Russian language several times over.

Photo: flickr