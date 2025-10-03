Delhi Police Arrest Two Aides Of Foreign-Based Gangsters After Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) In a major crackdown against foreign-based gangster networks operating in India, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged criminals after an early morning encounter in the Kapashera area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aakash Rajput, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, and Mahipal, a resident of Bharatpur, both from Rajasthan.

According to officials, Aakash Rajput has a significant criminal history and was wanted in multiple high-profile extortion and kidnapping cases linked to gangsters operating from abroad. He was reportedly involved in a July 2022 firing incident outside a hospital in Assandh, Karnal, carried out at the behest of foreign-based gangster Daler Kotia. Furthermore, he is a key accused in a July 2025 kidnapping-for-ransom case in Gujarat, where gangster Kirit Singh Jhala, based overseas, demanded Rs 100 crore from the victim's family.

Rajput, who had a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head declared by Rajasthan Police, had allegedly aligned himself with known gangsters Jagdish Jagla, Abhishek Gaur, and was operating under the larger criminal syndicate involving Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan. He was in the final stages of obtaining a fake passport to flee the country.

Mahipal, on the other hand, had been arrested in the Karnal hospital firing case earlier but was out on bail. He had since reconnected with Aakash Rajput and joined forces with the same international criminal network.

During the operation, Aakash sustained a bullet injury to his lower body and was immediately taken for medical treatment. Mahipal was arrested without injury. The Special Cell recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Police officials confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to dismantle the Indian leg of foreign-controlled gang networks that continue to orchestrate crimes such as extortion, contract killings, and arms smuggling from overseas.

Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigations are expected to lead to more arrests in the coming days.