Russia And Iran Formalize Long-Term Strategic Alliance

Russian President Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian in Kremlin on Jan 17 2025- Photo credit: Iranian Presidency

Moscow/Tehran – Russia and Iran on Thursday formally launched the implementation of a 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, deepening military, political and economic cooperation between the two countries as they remain under heavy Western sanctions.

The treaty, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17, 2025, was ratified earlier this year by both parliaments. Russia's lower-house State Duma approved the pact in April, followed by Iran's Parliament in May.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the treaty's entry into force on October 2 marks“an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations” and reflects a“strategic choice” by the two nations' leadership to elevate their ties to a new level of partnership.

Key Provisions

The 20-point agreement commits Moscow and Tehran to:



Counter shared security threats through intelligence-sharing and joint coordination.

Refrain from aiding an aggressor if either nation comes under attack.

Expand cooperation in energy, trade, peaceful nuclear projects, finance, agriculture, defence, and technology. Develop an independent payment system using national currencies to bypass third-country controls.

Putin hailed the document in January as a“breakthrough,” while Pezeshkian called it a“new chapter in relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a statement Thursday night, described the treaty a turning point in the history of the two countries' relations, which can help expand bilateral relations in various areas ranging from defence, energy and finance to agriculture, science, and technology.

“This significant document outlines the areas and priorities for cooperation, establishing a clear framework for enhancing relations in diplomacy, economy, trade, science and technology, energy, investment, defence, and culture. It also provides a necessary basis for coordination and synergy to ensure mutual benefits and collaborative efforts to promote international peace and security while addressing rising global challenges to the rule of law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry further emphasized that the treaty will enhance joint efforts to maintain international peace and security and tackle emerging global threats. It stated that Iran and Russia are committed to upholding multilateralism and respecting international law.