Mira Rajput Lauds BIL Ishaan Khatter For His Performance In“Homebound”
Mira shared an emotional note after watching the film and lauded Ishaan for his impactful acting. Her caption read,“I had the privilege of watching Homebound and struggled on that day and for many days after to put into words how much I felt after watching it.”
She added,“Few movies touch you in a way where silence is the loudest applause and tears are the honest review.” Lauding her brother-in-law, Mira wrote,“Ishaan, you have filled our hearts with pride. Fly with your magic and touch the world with your gift. Vishal Jethwa, I almost typed Chandan; you became him, and I still keep thinking about your performance. Thank you, Neeraj Ghaywan, for this.”
For the uninitiated, Mira and Ishaan share a close relationship, often described as more best friends than in-laws. Being nearly the same age, the two have frequently spoken about their bond, which extends beyond family ties to a strong friendship. Mira's heartfelt words underline the pride she feels in Ishaan's achievements, further highlighting their camera entry.
Talking about“Homebound”, the movie has been making headlines not just for its performance but also for its global recognition. The film has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars this year, marking a milestone moment for the cast and crew. Directed by filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in important roles.
Their powerful performances have received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film has emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the year, now carrying India's hopes at the Oscars.
