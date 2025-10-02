Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deplores Occupation Forces' Interception Of Global Sumud Flotilla


2025-10-02 07:05:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Thursday the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' interception and storming of the Global Sumud Flotilla which was carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's keenness to ensure the safety of its citizens who were onboard the intercepted vessels and work to return them to their homeland.
The Ministry stressed that the safety of all participants in the flotilla must be guaranteed and they should not be exposed to danger, as per the international law and the international humanitarian law.
It renewed the call on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and exert pressure on the occupying forces to stop their continued violations of international law and human rights principles. (end)
