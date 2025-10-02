Mevolaxy Introduces New Mevjrv12 Algorithm, Offering Users Record Profits
Its key feature is a faster mempool scanning mechanism and more precise transaction processing within the network. Whereas the bot previously reacted to signals with a fraction of a second delay, mevjrv12 cuts this interval by almost half.
With the release of the new algorithm, the Mevolaxy system has undergone a series of technical improvements. The bots now find profitable transactions faster and with less competition from other MEV bots. Additionally, an adaptive analysis module was introduced: mevjrv12 uses machine learning models to predict the network's busiest periods and automatically adjusts the frequency of its operations.
These updates have already impacted user earnings. For instance, the average yield for some pools has increased by 0.09–1% compared to the previous month.
It is also important to note that the Mevolaxy team announced the launch of mevjrv12 at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore, where the project received significant attention from industry representatives and investors.
