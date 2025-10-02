WWE's The Rock Breaks Silence On Steroid Allegations After Dramatic Body Transformation

Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson has finally responded to swirling steroid allegations after his recent body transformation drew widespread attention. The WWE icon, known for his imposing physique, appeared noticeably slimmer at the Venice Film Festival, sparking online debate about the reasons behind his dramatic change.

The 53‐year‐old actor has undergone significant physical shifts for upcoming film roles. He previously bulked up by nearly 30 pounds to portray MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. More recently, he shed around 60 pounds to embody a 70‐year‐old character called The Chicken Man in Benny Safdie's Lizard Music.

Amid the transformation, fitness influencer Alex Diago posted a video on Instagram suggesting Johnson's muscle loss was linked to steroid use. The Final Boss quickly dismissed the claim, commenting directly on the post:“This is 100% not true.” His response put an end to weeks of speculation, reaffirming that his weight changes were tied to professional commitments rather than performance‐enhancing substances.

WWE Return Still Uncertain

While Johnson's Hollywood projects continue to dominate headlines, fans remain eager to know if he will step back into the WWE ring. His last major appearance came at WrestleMania XL Night One, when he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Earlier this year, The Rock briefly reignited his rivalry with Rhodes, though the storyline failed to develop further. Both Rhodes and Rollins have publicly stated they believe Johnson still has matches left in him, fueling speculation about a potential comeback.

Reports suggest Saudi Arabia is interested in securing The Rock for WrestleMania 43 in 2027, which will be staged in Riyadh. By then, the former world champion will be approaching 55 years old. As of now, however, no official plans exist for his return.

Rumors linking him to a surprise appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 were recently dismissed by Ringside News, leaving fans to wait longer for any concrete update.