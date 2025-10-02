Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Visionwave Holdings Inc

Visionwave Holdings Inc


2025-10-02 03:14:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - VisionWave Holdings Inc : Announced it has completed another successful pilot - this time with a U.S. tier-1 defense company and has received payment for the customer's purchase of evaluation samples from the pilot. The engagement focused on unmanned use cases, high-fidelity sensing, and Active Protection System solutions, and follows VisionWave's recently completed five-day live-fire campaign in the UAE with a government-owned defense partner. VisionWave Holdings Inc shares N are trading up $0.31 at $9.56.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN02102025000212011056ID1110143907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search