(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - VisionWave Holdings Inc : Announced it has completed another successful pilot - this time with a U.S. tier-1 defense company and has received payment for the customer's purchase of evaluation samples from the pilot. The engagement focused on unmanned use cases, high-fidelity sensing, and Active Protection System solutions, and follows VisionWave's recently completed five-day live-fire campaign in the UAE with a government-owned defense partner. VisionWave Holdings Inc shares N are trading up $0.31 at $9.56.
