Four Policemen Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

At least four police personnel were injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Peshawar on Thursday, police said.

According to SSP Operations Masood Bangash, the explosion occurred near a bridge in the Garhi Qamardin area on Kohat Road, where an IED had been planted and detonated as a police patrol vehicle was passing by.

The injured officials have been identified as ASI Shah Faisal, Constables Sajjad and Noorullah, and driver Zia. All four were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

SSP Bangash confirmed that the police vehicle was on routine patrol when the explosion took place. Following the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the site, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation in surrounding localities.

An investigation into the blast has been initiated. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.