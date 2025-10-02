Four Policemen Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Peshawar
At least four police personnel were injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Peshawar on Thursday, police said.
According to SSP Operations Masood Bangash, the explosion occurred near a bridge in the Garhi Qamardin area on Kohat Road, where an IED had been planted and detonated as a police patrol vehicle was passing by.
The injured officials have been identified as ASI Shah Faisal, Constables Sajjad and Noorullah, and driver Zia. All four were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
SSP Bangash confirmed that the police vehicle was on routine patrol when the explosion took place. Following the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the site, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation in surrounding localities.
An investigation into the blast has been initiated. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
