Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sharjah: King Faisal Street Exit Towards Al Wahda To Be Temporarily Closed

2025-10-02 02:24:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A crucial exit for Sharjah-Dubai commuters is set to be temporarily closed, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday, October 2.

The exit from King Faisal Street to Al Wahda Street heading toward Dubai will be temporarily closed from Friday, October 3, to Saturday, October 11.

The closure is part of ongoing road enhancement works aimed at improving traffic efficiency and flow, the authority revealed.

It urged all road users to use alternative routes and adhere to traffic safety instructions to ensure their safety as well as that of others.

