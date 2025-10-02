Ebarza Shines At Dubai Home Festival 2025 With Integrated Solutions And New Collections

The seventh edition of Dubai Home Festival, the largest event of its kind in the UAE and the wider region, will take place from October 3 to 16.

The festival has become a premier destination for residents and visitors seeking to refresh their homes and interior spaces, offering access to the latest design trends and exclusive promotions from leading local and international brands. Over the course of two weeks, visitors can enjoy workshops, industry-led talks, and showcases of innovative products spanning furniture, décor, home appliances, and sustainable smart solutions.

As a key participant year after year, Ebarza continues to solidify its role as one of the festival's most prominent contributors. This year, the brand is presenting fully integrated solutions that combine furniture, interior design, and fit-out services, alongside exceptional offers of up to 75% off across its wide range of products. Ebarza's participation reflects the growing demand for home upgrades, whether through furnishing new projects or reimagining existing spaces to align with evolving lifestyles.

Maana Abu Daqqa, CEO of Ebarza, said:“Since the pandemic, we've witnessed a fundamental shift in how people perceive their living spaces. Interiors are no longer just about aesthetics; they have become essential to mental comfort and social wellbeing at home. Today, many clients want to reimagine their homes to better express their identity and meet daily needs. At Ebarza, we support this by providing end-to-end solutions, designed and executed within our own ecosystem of workshops in the UAE and abroad, ensuring unmatched quality and seamless delivery.”

He added:“What sets this year apart is the surge in handovers of residential projects launched post-pandemic, with many homeowners eager to furnish or upgrade their homes before moving in. At the same time, we see increasing demand for upgrading older, prime-location properties to match the design and finishing standards of new developments.”

The festival further cements Dubai's position as a global hub for specialized economic events and a magnet for investment in design, décor, and furniture. With its participation, Ebarza underscores its role as a driving force in shaping the region's interior design landscape and meeting the ever-changing demands of modern living.