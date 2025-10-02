Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha's Style Scene Set To Get Splash Of Pakistani Flair On October 4

2025-10-02 02:21:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This October, Doha's style scene gets a splash of Pakistani flair as Boutique H, under Qatari company Al Tarfa, presents an unmissable one-day fashion showcase at the Waldorf Astoria, West Bay.

On October 4, from 11am to 8pm, the glamorous hotel will transform into a fashion hotspot, bringing together celebrated Pakistani designers.

Guests can expect everything from intricately hand-embroidered couture pieces to modern ready-to-wear ensembles and timeless traditional attire - a rare chance to explore Pakistan's artistry without leaving Doha.

More than just a shopping event, the exhibition promises an immersive cultural experience where luxury meets heritage. With complimentary entry, valet parking, and easy credit card facilities, Boutique H has ensured a seamless, elevated experience for its guests.

For fashion-forward residents and visitors, the showcase offers an exciting opportunity to discover Pakistan's craftsmanship, find exclusive pieces, and connect with the country's ever-evolving style narrative.

