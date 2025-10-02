Maven Collective Marketing Named PR Daily's 'Top Agency Of The Year' For Accelerating Microsoft Partner Growth

EINPresswire/ -- Maven CollectiveMarketing has been named Top Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the most prestigious honors in the global marketing and PR industry. The award recognizes Maven Collective’s bold strategies, innovative tools, and proven success in helping Microsoft Partners grow faster and smarter in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Over the past year, Maven Collective’s specialized approach has driven standout results — 191% growth in qualified leads for Klarinet Solutions and $3.1M in closed bookings for Long View Systems, among others.

“This recognition affirms what we’ve built — a marketing agency uniquely focused on helping Microsoft Partners grow with clarity, creativity, and measurable impact,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. “From AI-driven strategies to proprietary self-audit tools, everything we deliver is designed to help our clients lead in a highly competitive, rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.”

A Breakthrough Year of Innovation and Recognition

This award caps a milestone year for Maven Collective, which earned 40+ international accolades across strategy, SEO, and web experience, including the MarCom Platinum B2B Website Award, Netty Digital Strategy Award, and TITAN Gold Business Website Award.

In 2024–2025, the agency introduced several new offerings to help Microsoft Partners amplify visibility, performance, and growth:

—AI-powered SEO and content creation packages to streamline execution and expand reach

—Self-guided audits for AppSource listings and digital performance, empowering in-house optimization

—The launch of the Global Microsoft Partner Benchmarking & Strategic Insights Report, surveying over 200 Partners worldwide to deliver actionable insights and trends that support smarter marketing decisions.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency dedicated to Microsoft Partners and the Microsoft ecosystem. With expertise in strategy and planning, lead generation, go-to-market, and sales enablement, we’ve helped 500+ Microsoft Partners drive measurable results. Maven Collective’s work has earned 200+ global awards and recognitions, including the Microsoft Advertising Growth Partner Award, TITAN Gold Business Website Award, TechBehemoths, Best SEO & Digital Strategy Firm, and PR Daily’s B2B Agency of the Year. As the go-to Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners, we deliver specialized Partner services, such as: GTM Microsoft Marketplace listing, Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Readiness Packages, ISV Partner Program Development, and proprietary Microsoft Partner Self-Audit products.