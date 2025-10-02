Is AI For Sign Language Promising Or Futile?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss artificial intelligence model Apertus can work in 1,500 languages, but sign language has been largely left out of the equation. Labs and start-ups in Switzerland are working to change this, but they face many challenges. This content was published on October 2, 2025 - 09:00 8 minutes Simone Pengue

“For sign language users, spoken and written languages are typically foreign languages,” says Sarah Ebling, professor of Language‚ Technology and Accessibility at the University of Zurich. Speech-to-text tools, which instantly transcribe spoken language, are a common but flawed solution for the deaf community, since sign languages are not simply a different way of expressing spoken language, and they often do not have a written form.

To enable real-time communication between sign language and spoken language, a piece of software would have to interpret, a job that's made more difficult by the visual nature of sign language. Human interpreters can do it rapidly, but a computer-based solution requires a complex stack of functions: transcription, translation to another language, and then video generation to produce an image of a person signing. To do this quickly and at scale, developers are looking to combine existing AI solutions to create real-time sign-language interpretation software.

Mistakes, expression and speed are issues in AI signing

One of the most promising tools for everyday use is Google's SignGemma, announced in May 2025 and expected to become available later this year.

Zurich-based sign has already released a demoExternal link capable of basic translation of text into signs in more than 40 sign languages, including Swiss German.

In these early stages, however, the tools are not yet ready to be widely deployed. Translation services like sign currently make many mistakes, the generated videos of signers aren't yet as expressive as a human signer, and they aren't produced fast enough for smooth communication.

“We follow these developments with interest, but also with a critical eye. The quality must be high, otherwise these tools will not be as accessible or usable in practice in real life,” says Ben Jud, spokesperson for the Swiss Association of Deaf People (SGB-FSS).“At this time, we are not aware of any product that meets our expectations.”

