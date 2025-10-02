Reversinglabs Joins The Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem



Compare threat intelligence feeds based on indicator quality categories, including indicator age and number of tags.

Understand how threat intelligence augments detections by looking at incident creation and closing classification metrics. See how ReversingLabs automation saves businesses time and money with estimates using operations data.



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem . ReversingLabs was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“ReversingLabs' addition to the new Microsoft Security Store provides businesses with best-in-class threat intelligence for Microsoft Sentinel. Through our integrated solution, users gain access to more accurate threat detections, thus reducing Mean Time to Detect (MTTD), lowering response costs, and improving effectiveness,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder of ReversingLabs.“Microsoft Sentinel threat hunting and incident response workflows are also enriched with ReversingLabs threat intelligence, ensuring that SOC analysts have access to the context needed to quickly and effectively identify, investigate, and remediate the most sophisticated cyberattacks.”

"The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity,” said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace, Microsoft.“By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most."

The ReversingLabs Content Pack solution for Microsoft Sentinel provides users with a suite of tools, including sample playbooks that automatically enrich incidents with file hash reputation data from Spectra Intelligence (formerly TitaniumCloud) or Spectra Analyze (formerly A1000), enabling faster and more accurate incident triage. It also includes a workbook that helps visualize the value of ReversingLabs' Azure-focused products and offers key capabilities such as comparing threat intelligence feeds by quality categories (e.g., indicator age and number of tags), assessing how intelligence augments detections through incident creation and closure metrics, and estimating time and cost savings from automation. For SOC Managers, the workbook provides valuable oversight of threat intelligence implementation, while SOC Analysts benefit from detailed enrichment data through the ReversingLabs-FileEnrichment playbook.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents-organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

Where to find ReversingLabs products on the Microsoft Security Store:

ReversingLabs Content Pack for Microsoft Sentinel



About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

...