CRISPR Therapies Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 25+ Key Companies Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|NTLA-2002
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
|III
|Hereditary angioedema
|Intravenous
|LBP-EC01
|Locus Biosciences
|II/III
|Urinary tract infections
|Intraurethral
|TNG260
|Tango Therapeutics
|I/II
|Solid tumors; Lung cancer
|Oral
|BEAM-301
|Beam Therapeutics
|I/II
|Glycogen storage disease type I
|Intravenous
|KSQ-4279
|KSQ Therapeutics
|I/II
|Solid tumors
|Oral
|EBT-101
|Excision BioTherapeutics
|I/II
|HIV-1-infection
|Intravenous
|CB-010
|Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
|I
|Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; Systemic lupus erythematosus
|Infusion
CRISPR Therapies Therapeutics Assessment
The CRISPR therapies pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging CRISPR therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.
Scope of the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Key CRISPR Therapies Companies : Locus Biosciences, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Tango Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Emendo biotherapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Excision BioTherapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Epicrispr Biotechnologies, Inc., Scribe Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline CRISPR Therapies : LBP-EC01, NTLA-2002, CB-010, TNG260, KSQ-4279, EMD-101, BEAM-301, EBT-101, VERVE-201, EPI 331, STX-1150, and others
Table of Contents
|1.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|CRISPR Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
