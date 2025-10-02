Rajasthan: Rains Lash Several Areas Of Jaipur Met Dept Announces Alert For Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Heavy rains have been lashing Jaipur since Thursday evening, thereby bringing down the mercury. MeT Department officials said that another round of rains began lashing many districts of Rajasthan following the departure of the monsoon.

The weather suddenly changed in the capital, Jaipur, after 7 pm on Thursday, and heavy rain began. Jaipur has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past three days. Light rain also occurred in other districts, including Karauli, Alwar, and Dholpur.

Meanwhile, several districts, including Jalore, Barmer, Jodhpur, and Nagaur, remained overcast late in the evening.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has issued a yellow alert for rain on October 3 in Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, and Sirohi districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain will continue in Rajasthan until October 6th. Due to the impact of a Western Disturbance, an alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on October 5th and 6th.

Looking at the last 24 hours, 5 mm of rain was recorded in Alwar, 4 mm in Govindgarh in Alwar, 5 mm in Rajakheda in Dholpur, 4 mm in Dholpur city, 6 mm in Karauli, 2.5 mm in Nagaur, and 1.4 mm in Jodhpur.

Light rain also occurred in Jaipur, Dausa, Ganganagar, and Bikaner, among other cities.

Earlier, several cities, including Jaipur, Alwar, and Bharatpur, experienced cloudy skies, with daytime temperatures dropping.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Sriganganagar exceeded 37 degrees, with a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees.

Furthermore, temperatures of 36 degrees each were recorded in Churu, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, 33.9 degrees in Jodhpur, 35.4 degrees in Barmer, 35.8 degrees in Pilani, 33.5 degrees in Sikar, 33.8 degrees in Kota, 35 degrees in Alwar, 33.8 degrees in Bhilwara, 32.8 degrees in Ajmer, 35 degrees in Chittorgarh, 31.6 degrees in Udaipur, 32 degrees in Jaipur, 35.7 degrees in Hanumangarh, and 33.9 degrees in Jalore.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, explained, "A well-marked low-pressure system has formed in the Arabian Sea near the Gujarat coast, providing Rajasthan with adequate moisture. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation system has formed over northeastern Rajasthan, where a trough is passing through, extending into the Arabian Sea."

Due to this system, rain continues in the southwestern, northern, and northeastern districts of Rajasthan.

A new Western Disturbance will become active over North India from October 4th, bringing rain to northern Indian states, including Rajasthan.

This system may also cause torrential rain in the western and northern districts of Rajasthan on October 5th and 6th.