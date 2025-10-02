Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SSD Market Insights, Q3 2025 Report - Shipment And Capacity Mix Data For Enterprise And Client Computing Segmented By Client OEM, Channel, Enterprise SATA, Pcie And SAS Ssds Out To 2029


2025-10-02 10:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities lie in the growing demand for PC OEM and enterprise SSDs, particularly in cloud and enterprise segments. The rebound in Q2/25 suggests a robust recovery post-decline, emphasizing potential in expanding client and enterprise computing sectors through 2029.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Insights Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The overall SSD market rebounded by a double-digit percentage in Q2/25 driven by a sharp increase in PC OEM SSD and enterprise SSD after a steep drop in the prior quarter.

SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2029. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions

Revisions

Summary

  • Chromebook
  • Notebook PC
  • Desktop PC
  • Tablets
  • PC Flash Cache/HHD SSD
  • Gaming Console
  • Channel
  • Enterprise (Raw Capacity)
  • CSP Self-built SSD
  • Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD
  • Industrial SSD

Industrial SSD

EFD (eMMC/UFS)

Petabytes by Technology

TLC SSD

Client SSD Interface Trend

  • Form Factor
  • SATA SSD in OEM and Channel
  • PCIe SSD in OEM and Channel
  • PCIe G3/G4/G5 SSD

Client PCIe SSD Tiers

  • Value/Mainstream PCIe
  • Performance PCIe

Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix

Gaming Units & GB

Tablets

Chromebook Units & GB

Notebook Units & GB

  • Notebook SSD Unit Breakdown
  • PC SSD Pricing
  • Notebook Revenue Breakdown
  • Notebook GB Breakdown

Channel Units & GB

  • Channel SSD Unit Breakdown
  • Channel SSD Pricing
  • Channel SSD Revenue Breakdown
  • Channel SSD GB Breakdown
  • External SSDs
  • Channel Interface Trend

Desktop Units & GB

  • Desktop SSD Unit Breakdown
  • Desktop SSD Revenue Breakdown
  • Desktop SSD GB Breakdown

CSP Self-built SSD

  • Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD
  • Enterprise GB (Raw Capacity)
  • Enterprise Total
  • Enterprise by Form Factor
  • Server-attached (PCIe)
  • Server-attached (IO SATA, SAS)
  • Storage-attached (FC, SAS, PCIe, SATA)

Enterprise SATA Capacity & DWPD Mix

  • Enterprise PCIe Capacity, Form Factor, DWPD, GEN Mix
  • PCIe NVMe SSD SP, DP - Units, Avg. Capacity, Revenues
  • Enterprise PCIe by Form Factor - Units, Avg. Capacity, Petabytes
  • SAS SSD Capacity & DWPD Mix

SSD Cloud-Enterprise

  • SATA Cloud-Enterprise
  • SAS Cloud-Enterprise
  • PCIe Cloud-Enterprise

Client SSD Mkt Share

  • Enterprise SSD Mkt Share

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

