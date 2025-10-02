First Federal Savings Bank And ICBA Provide Tips To Safeguard Sensitive Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are reminding customers of practical steps to help protect their financial data and quickly recover in the event of a data breach or compromise. The majority (68 percent ) of cybersecurity incidents can be attributed to human error. And more than half (56 percent ) of Americans wouldn't know the proper steps in response to a data breach.

“Protecting our data is a collective responsibility, as cybercriminals constantly adapt their tactics to find new vulnerabilities,” said Christy McBride, Chief Operations Officer and Information Security Officer, EVP at First Federal Savings Bank.“We prioritize the education of our staff on secure data practices and are equally committed to equipping our customers with the knowledge to protect themselves against evolving cyber risks.”

First Federal Savings Bank uses sophisticated technology and monitoring techniques, intricate firewalls, and other methods to secure customer data. Additionally, we practice stringent privacy policies and train employees to treat confidential information with the utmost of care, meeting or exceeding federal and state mandates. But consumers can also take proactive steps to thwart cyberattacks.

Reduce Your Risk

While there is no foolproof way to avoid online identity theft, you can minimize your risk by:



Limiting disclosed information: Don't respond to unsolicited requests for personal information, such as your banking ID, account number, username or password, even if they appear to originate from your bank, government agencies or companies with which you have a relationship.



Creating strong and unique passwords : Use complex, unique passwords for each of your online accounts to avoid a domino effect if one password is compromised. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate passwords and change them regularly.



Enabling security features: Use the strongest multifactor authentication options offered by your bank. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device, in addition to your password. Consider using an authenticator app or a secure token.



Guarding against phishing attempts : Be cautious of emails, texts, or phone calls asking for personal information. Phishing scams often mimic legitimate companies, so double-check the sender's details, avoid clicking on unknown links, and report suspicious messages.



Maintaining up-to-date software : Regularly update your devices' operating systems, apps, and antivirus software to protect against the latest security vulnerabilities. Automatic updates can help you stay protected without the hassle of manual intervention.

Monitoring accounts for unusual activity : Frequently review bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions. Notify your bank immediately if you spot anything suspicious.



Learn more about how to protect your digital life during Cybersecurity Awareness Month by visiting the Stay Safe Online website and spreading the word on social media with the hashtag #BeCyberSmart.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve, making it more important than ever for consumers to actively safeguard their financial data,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey.“Community banks are committed to protecting customers through robust security measures and by equipping them with the knowledge to stay secure in today's digital landscape. Even small adjustments to our online habits can have a significant impact in minimizing the risks of cyberattacks.”

