CM Vijayan Writes To Amit Shah Over 'Police Assault' On Malayali Students In Delhi, Demands Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a high-level investigation into the alleged assault on Malayali students at Zakir Husain Delhi College in the national capital.

The students, identified as I.D. Ashwanth and K. Sudhin, reportedly faced physical aggression from certain police officials on September 24, 2025.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Chief Minister urged that strict action be taken against any police personnel found guilty of misconduct.

According to reports, the students were allegedly forced to speak in Hindi, highlighting an instance of harassment that could impact students migrating across states for higher education.

"Students from different states travel across India for academic pursuits. Their language, culture, and identity must be respected by the host communities," CM Vijayan said, stressing that law enforcement agencies have a duty to protect citizens from such anti-social behavior.

"If police personnel engage in such acts, it could embolden other wrongdoers to harass students and residents who relocate for education or livelihood," he added.

The Chief Minister's letter called for an "impartial and comprehensive inquiry" into the matter, emphasising the need for "fairness and accountability".

The request underscores growing concerns over the treatment of out-of-state students and the responsibilities of law enforcement in safeguarding their rights.

This alleged incident has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among the Malayali student community in Delhi.

Authorities have been urged to ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently, and that appropriate disciplinary or legal action is taken against those responsible.

This move by the Kerala government reflects an increasing focus on the protection of students' rights and cultural identity, highlighting the need for inter-state respect and sensitivity, especially in educational environments.

Over the years there has been an increasing number of Kerala students reaching Delhi for higher education.