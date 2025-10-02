Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Export Figures Reach Historic Highs


2025-10-02 08:12:05
(MENAFN) Türkiye achieved a milestone in its overseas trade performance, with exports hitting a historic monthly peak of $22.6 billion in September—a 3% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the country’s trade minister.

Speaking during a press briefing in Ankara, Trade Minister Omer Bolat highlighted that the country's rolling 12-month export value also saw a notable rise.

He stated that the annualized export total grew by 3.2%, reaching an unprecedented $269.7 billion.

Bolat further shared that from January through September 2025, Türkiye's total exports amounted to $200.6 billion.

This represents a 4.1% increase from the corresponding period in the previous year.

"In the first nine months of this year, we recorded a $8.3 billion increase in the overall exports compared to the same period of last year," Bolat remarked, emphasizing the country’s consistent upward trend in trade performance.

He noted that in 20 out of the past 28 months, export volumes increased, and within that span, 16 months saw record-breaking monthly figures—demonstrating resilience and consistent growth in the export sector.

However, imports also experienced a surge. In September, imports rose by 8.8% year-over-year, reaching $29.5 billion.

This resulted in a foreign trade imbalance of $6.9 billion—an increase of 33.4% compared to the same month in 2024.

For the January-September 2025 period, imports amounted to $67 billion, reflecting an 11.8% increase.

The annualized foreign trade deficit reached $89.3 billion by September, showing a 13.5% rise.

Despite the widening trade gap, Bolat pointed out that Türkiye's monthly trade deficit decreased in 16 of the last 28 months—signifying periods of improved trade balance.

"We reached the goods and services export target of $390 billion in September, which we set at the beginning of the year," he added, affirming the nation’s success in achieving its projected export objectives.

