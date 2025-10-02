Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tejashwi Yadav Targets Bihar's NDA Govt On Caste Census

2025-10-02 08:00:28
(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversaries, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday targeted the NDA government in Bihar over the caste census, accusing it of double standards.

In a social media post, Yadav recalled the day of October 2, 2023, when, as Deputy Chief Minister, he released the caste survey report.

“Let us remember that historic day on 2 October 2023, when I fulfilled my decades-old pledge to conduct a caste survey in Bihar and released the report,” he wrote.

Yadav said the publication of the report marked a turning point.

“By releasing the report on that special day, we declared that the entire country now demands a caste census and we will not allow any further delay,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and RSS, the RJD leader added,“Our struggle brought this stubborn government to its knees. We applied political and social pressure on those who constantly criticised the caste census and issued statements against it, forcing them to announce a nationwide caste census. However, their intentions and implementation remain questionable.”

Tejashwi Yadav further attacked the NDA government, accusing it of betraying Dalits, backward and tribal communities over reservation.

“The anti-Dalit, backward, reservation-thief BJP has robbed the rights of Dalits, backward, extremely backward, and tribal communities by not including the 65 per cent reservation, recommended as per our caste survey report, in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution,” Yadav alleged.

He charged that the double-engine government had snatched the rights of these communities.

“This anti-reservation move by the NDA is causing Dalits, backwards, and tribals to lose millions of jobs,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment, the RJD leader added that his fight for the backward, deprived, Dalits, exploited, and poor would continue until reservations are ensured in proportion to the population.

“Until the scope of reservation does not exceed the 50 per cent limit and these communities achieve real economic, social and educational justice, my struggle will go on. I need your support for economic justice,” Yadav appealed.

MENAFN02102025000231011071ID1110141727

