Türkiye Responds to Israeli Interception of Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) Türkiye is vigilantly observing the situation of its nationals aboard ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, following an assault by Israeli forces in open waters, as reported by Turkish diplomatic insiders.
These sources indicated that the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv has initiated all necessary procedures to ensure consular assistance for those citizens who have been apprehended.
They also emphasized that the relatives of those onboard are receiving continual updates on the developments.
Based on data from the official flotilla monitoring system, Israeli authorities have detained no fewer than 317 participants from 21 ships, among them 25 Turkish nationals.
This convoy, primarily transporting humanitarian assistance and medical provisions, embarked at the end of August.
It marked the first instance in several years where more than 50 vessels journeyed collectively toward Gaza, carrying a total of 532 civilian activists from more than 45 different nations.
Israel has upheld a blockade on Gaza — home to roughly 2.4 million people — for almost 18 years.
This siege was intensified in March, when border crossings were sealed and the transfer of essential food and medical aid was halted, driving the region deeper into famine conditions.
Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of over 66,000 Palestinians, a significant portion of whom were women and children.
The UN and multiple human rights organizations have continuously warned that Gaza is becoming increasingly uninhabitable, with hunger and illness escalating at a dangerous pace.
