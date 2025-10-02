403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Protests Erupt Due to to Assault on Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators organized rallies throughout Europe on Wednesday following an offensive by Israeli forces targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla.
These coordinated protests underscored growing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the recent military action.
In Rome, a large crowd — comprising mainly students and grassroots labor union members — assembled at Piazza dei Cinquecento, situated in front of the Termini Station.
Demonstrators obstructed roadways within the square and nearby areas, raising slogans such as "Let’s block everything for the Flotilla and for Palestine." In response, police authorities shut down several metro stations and limited access to Termini Station to manage the disruption.
The protestors intended to proceed in a march toward Piazza Barberini, with an estimated one thousand individuals participating.
Two prominent Italian labor unions, Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) and Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro (CGIL), announced a countrywide general strike scheduled for October 3, amplifying the protest movement on a national scale.
Meanwhile, in Barcelona, a crowd of several hundred demonstrators assembled outside the Israeli consulate to strongly criticize the flotilla's interception and to show their support for the people of Gaza.
Parallel demonstrations unfolded in Berlin, where a group gathered at Central Station, and in Brussels, where protestors marched from Place de la Bourse toward the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Similar actions are anticipated in London, where hundreds are expected to convene for another protest on Thursday, continuing the wave of international opposition to the Israeli military’s recent actions.
These coordinated protests underscored growing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the recent military action.
In Rome, a large crowd — comprising mainly students and grassroots labor union members — assembled at Piazza dei Cinquecento, situated in front of the Termini Station.
Demonstrators obstructed roadways within the square and nearby areas, raising slogans such as "Let’s block everything for the Flotilla and for Palestine." In response, police authorities shut down several metro stations and limited access to Termini Station to manage the disruption.
The protestors intended to proceed in a march toward Piazza Barberini, with an estimated one thousand individuals participating.
Two prominent Italian labor unions, Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) and Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro (CGIL), announced a countrywide general strike scheduled for October 3, amplifying the protest movement on a national scale.
Meanwhile, in Barcelona, a crowd of several hundred demonstrators assembled outside the Israeli consulate to strongly criticize the flotilla's interception and to show their support for the people of Gaza.
Parallel demonstrations unfolded in Berlin, where a group gathered at Central Station, and in Brussels, where protestors marched from Place de la Bourse toward the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Similar actions are anticipated in London, where hundreds are expected to convene for another protest on Thursday, continuing the wave of international opposition to the Israeli military’s recent actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment