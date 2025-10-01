Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Expands European Presence With New $7 Million German Contract, Covering Multiple Programs



The electronic monitoring (“EM”) company won Germany's national EM contract, valued at up to $7 million over four years.

SuperCom displaced a provider that had supplied the country's EM technology for more than 20 years.

Germany becomes the ninth nation to adopt SuperCom's domestic violence solution. Contract covers multiple programs, including GPS tracking, domestic violence monitoring, home detention, and alcohol monitoring.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded a national electronic monitoring (“EM”) contract in Germany, marking a strategic expansion into Europe's largest economy. The program budget is estimated at $7 million over four years, with actual revenues depending on usage levels, according to a company news release ( ).

The contract was secured through a competitive tender that included multiple global vendors. For more than two decades, Germany's EM systems had been provided by the same supplier. SuperCom's selection reflects a shift in how European governments are approaching offender monitoring and domestic...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN