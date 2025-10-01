Qatar Charity Delivers School Supplies In Chad, Jordan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has provided educational supplies in Chad and Jordan, as part of its continued efforts to support education and provide learning opportunities for underprivileged children.

The initiatives, backed by generous donors, coincide with the start of the new academic year and fall under the umbrella of the organisation's ongoing 'Education 2025' campaign.

In N'Djamena, QC distributed 1,000 desks and chairs to 10 educational institutions. The handover ceremony was attended by Loul Ali Choua, secretary general of the Ministry of Education and Civic Promotion, along with representatives of the beneficiary institutions.

Choua praised the initiative, calling it“a generous contribution that reflects strong co-operation in supporting education, which is the foundation of development and the backbone of societal progress.” He called for a strategic partnership agreement with Qatar Charity to expand educational efforts nationwide.

The project responds to the severe shortage of school furniture in Chad, where over 40% of primary schools lack desks and chairs, forcing students to sit on the ground or share seats.

In Jordan, QC launched the first phase of a school bag distribution initiative, benefiting 120 female students in Jerash Governorate, who excel in memorising parts of the Holy Qur'an. The bags include essential supplies and stationery. A second phase is expected to distribute 500 more bags across other regions.

Saleh bin Mohammed al-Marri, the general supervisor of Qatar Charity's office in Jordan, said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to support education. Since 2016, the office has implemented over 187 educational projects, including scholarships, school renovations, and supply distribution.

QC urges donors to continue supporting the 'Education 2025' campaign, which aims to provide school bags, meals, supplies, school rehabilitation, and scholarships for thousands of children worldwide. Contributions can be made via QC's website, app, home collection service, contact centre (44290000), or through its branches and collectors.

