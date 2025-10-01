403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Condoles Countries Affected By Quakes, Cyclones
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 1 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs extended its condolences to Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand following the recent quakes and cyclones that resulted in numerous casualties and missing persons.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali expressed Jordan's solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries, offering sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured and the safe return of the missing.
Majali confirmed that all Jordanians in the affected countries are safe, with no injuries reported. He urged Jordanian citizens in those areas to remain cautious and follow local safety instructions.
Amman, October 1 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs extended its condolences to Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand following the recent quakes and cyclones that resulted in numerous casualties and missing persons.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali expressed Jordan's solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries, offering sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured and the safe return of the missing.
Majali confirmed that all Jordanians in the affected countries are safe, with no injuries reported. He urged Jordanian citizens in those areas to remain cautious and follow local safety instructions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment