Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Condoles Countries Affected By Quakes, Cyclones


2025-10-01 07:07:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 1 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs extended its condolences to Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand following the recent quakes and cyclones that resulted in numerous casualties and missing persons.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali expressed Jordan's solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries, offering sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured and the safe return of the missing.
Majali confirmed that all Jordanians in the affected countries are safe, with no injuries reported. He urged Jordanian citizens in those areas to remain cautious and follow local safety instructions.

