São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 1, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Midweek in São Paulo is stacked: Talib Kweli at Blue Note (early set) with Trovadores Urbanos late, Rogério Morgado's stand-up hour at My F Comedy Club, and Naiara Azevedo's“Naiara 15” live recording at Espaço Unimed.

Also notable:“Bicho Monstro” (cinema session) at Teatro Centro da Terra and Sesc Pinheiros' youth play“O Dia Em Que Minha Vida Mudou Por Causa de Um Chocolate...”.



Why picked: Rare intimate date with a hip-hop icon in a seated room; crisp sound and post-work timing.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar

Tickets: Eventim - Talib Kweli



Why picked: Classic SP serenade storytellers; smooth hand-off after Talib's early set.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar

Tickets: Venue box office / platform



Why picked: Polished mid-week hour from a national headliner; laughs near Paulista.

Start: 21:00 (doors 20:00)

Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César

Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César

Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - 01/10



Why picked: One-night live recording marking 15 years of hits in a major arena setting.

Start: noite (check exact time on ticket)

Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda

Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda

Tickets: Ticket360 - Naiara 15



Teatro Centro da Terra - Bicho Monstro (cinema) - Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Tickets: Sympla . Sesc Pinheiros - O Dia Em Que Minha Vida Mudou Por Causa de Um Chocolate... (youth theatre) - Start: tonight (runs Oct 1–2); Address: Sesc Pinheiros.

19:15 quick bite on Paulista → 20:00 Talib Kweli (Blue Note) → 22:30 Trovadores Urbanos (same venue) → or pivot 21:00 to Rogério Morgado (Alameda Santos) → alternate: start at Barra Funda for Naiara 15 and finish with comedy.



Metro thins after ~00:00; use licensed taxis/app rides late.

Av. Paulista pickups are easier on side streets; Barra Funda arena traffic is heavy at exit - plan a pickup point. Carry a photo ID; smart-casual works at all venues.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Times/lineups can shift on the day - always recheck the ticket/venue page before you go.