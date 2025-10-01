Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 1, 2025


2025-10-01 03:16:34
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Midweek in São Paulo is stacked: Talib Kweli at Blue Note (early set) with Trovadores Urbanos late, Rogério Morgado's stand-up hour at My F Comedy Club, and Naiara Azevedo's“Naiara 15” live recording at Espaço Unimed.

Also notable:“Bicho Monstro” (cinema session) at Teatro Centro da Terra and Sesc Pinheiros' youth play“O Dia Em Que Minha Vida Mudou Por Causa de Um Chocolate...”.

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Talib Kweli (club rap set)
  • Why picked: Rare intimate date with a hip-hop icon in a seated room; crisp sound and post-work timing.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Talib Kweli
Blue Note São Paulo - Trovadores Urbanos: Histórias e Canções (late session)
  • Why picked: Classic SP serenade storytellers; smooth hand-off after Talib's early set.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Venue box office / platform
My F Comedy Club - Rogério Morgado: Show Solo (stand-up)
  • Why picked: Polished mid-week hour from a national headliner; laughs near Paulista.
  • Start: 21:00 (doors 20:00)
  • Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - 01/10
  • Venue: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Espaço Unimed - Naiara Azevedo:“Naiara 15” (DVD recording)
  • Why picked: One-night live recording marking 15 years of hits in a major arena setting.
  • Start: noite (check exact time on ticket)
  • Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
  • Tickets: Ticket360 - Naiara 15
  • Venue: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Teatro Centro da Terra - Bicho Monstro (cinema) - Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" org/programaca ; Tickets: Sympla .
  • Sesc Pinheiros - O Dia Em Que Minha Vida Mudou Por Causa de Um Chocolate... (youth theatre) - Start: tonight (runs Oct 1–2); Address: Sesc Pinheiros; Program: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" org/programaca .
Suggested route

19:15 quick bite on Paulista → 20:00 Talib Kweli (Blue Note) → 22:30 Trovadores Urbanos (same venue) → or pivot 21:00 to Rogério Morgado (Alameda Santos) → alternate: start at Barra Funda for Naiara 15 and finish with comedy.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Metro thins after ~00:00; use licensed taxis/app rides late.
  • Av. Paulista pickups are easier on side streets; Barra Funda arena traffic is heavy at exit - plan a pickup point.
  • Carry a photo ID; smart-casual works at all venues.

Note: Times/lineups can shift on the day - always recheck the ticket/venue page before you go.

