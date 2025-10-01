Amerihealth Caritas Names Gregg Macdonald Interim President

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - AmeriHealth Caritas today announced that Gregg MacDonald has been appointed interim president, effective immediately.







AmeriHealth Caritas Interim President Gregg MacDonald

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The leadership transition follows the August announcement of Kelly Munson's expanded role as president and chief executive officer of Independence Health Group. AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health solutions, is jointly owned by Independence Health Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Munson will continue to provide oversight of AmeriHealth Caritas to ensure continuity and organizational alignment. She had served as president and CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas since February 2024.

MacDonald was serving as AmeriHealth Caritas' executive vice president, specialty products and network. He has played a key role in advancing the company's specialty products portfolio and strengthening its provider networks.

MacDonald brought nearly four decades of healthcare leadership experience to AmeriHealth Caritas when he joined the company in September 2024 from Centene Corporation. He also previously held leadership roles at WellCare Health Plans; UnitedHealth Group; Cigna Healthcare; Aetna, a CVS Health Company; and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware.

"Gregg is a proven leader with the wide range of experience, commitment, and vision to guide AmeriHealth Caritas through this important transition," Munson said. "He holds deep expertise in leading large, national and regional P & Ls, acquisitions and networks across Medicaid, Medicare, ACA and commercial product lines. We're excited for Gregg to lead us forward in ensuring that AmeriHealth Caritas remains as strong and successful as ever."

MacDonald will focus on ensuring operational continuity while advancing the company's growth strategy and enhancing the member experience.

"It is an honor to step into this role and to continue building on the strong foundation we have established," said MacDonald. "AmeriHealth Caritas has an extraordinary mission to expand access and improve health outcomes. I look forward to working alongside Kelly and our dedicated associates to advance our shared mission."

Under Munson's leadership, AmeriHealth Caritas has progressed its growth strategy, reshaped its leadership structure, and positioned the company for long-term success. The organization remains deeply committed to its associates, members, and community partners.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation's leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves millions of Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa., AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit .