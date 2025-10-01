Website Migration And Domain Name Transfers Made Easier With Hosted

Hosted Streamlines Transferring Domains And Migrating Websites

Hosted is further simplifying its website migration and domain transfer procedures, making it easier for customers to switch to their domain name services and Web Hosting platforms. Understanding the common challenges involved in these processes, Hosted aims for an easy transition of what can be a complex and time-consuming process, making for a smooth, hassle-free migration.

Why One Would Transfer a Domain and Migrate a Website

Domain transfers can provide improved pricing, additional registration options, and enhanced services. They also enable clients to consolidate their website products with one provider, offering more control and simplified domain management under one control panel.

In addition to potential cost savings, migrating a website can improve site performance and speed, enhance security, and give access to better features and support from the new hosting provider. It can also enable them to upgrade to a higher-tier plan with more server resources (CPU, RAM, bandwidth) thus enabling the accommodation of growing traffic and content demands.

Following the above, another important factor, when deciding to change over, is downtime. Any extended periods of unavailability can negatively affect user experience, SEO, and a business's online reputation.

Domain Transfers Made Simple

While generally less complicated than website migration, transferring a domain name can come with its own set of difficulties.

One potential problem is domain locking. Some companies often lock domains by default to prevent unauthorized transfers; site owners need to unlock them manually before they can initiate the transfer.

Incorrect registrant details and contact information for the domain can also cause delays due to verification issues.

Unpaid hosting or domain renewal invoices with the current provider, may need to be settled prior to said provider releasing a domain or website.

Another frustrating issue is getting the correct authorization code, also known as an EPP code or transfer key, from the current service provider. This code is an essential security feature put in place to verify that the requested transfer is legitimate. Delays, for whatever reason, can slow down the transfer process.

While not necessarily a problem, it is worth noting that under ICANN regulations, domains registered or previously transferred within the last 60 days are generally not eligible for transfer.

Making sure all these prerequisites are met can sometimes be confusing or take longer than necessary. To make things easier, Hosted has a simple three-step process:

1. Request a transfer by entering the domain name through Hosted's Domain Transfer page.

2. Enter the EPP authorization code (obtained from the current provider) to confirm its legitimacy and security.

3. The process usually takes minutes but there are extreme cases where this could take between 5-7 working days to ensure proper verification, completion and DNS propagation (if need be).

Additionally, the Domain Transfer service offers domain parking, blacklist checking, and DNS hosting. Clients also have access to a Domain Pointing tool and Domain Management control panel, making it easy to redirect traffic to a website and manage all domain-related tasks like email accounts, DNS settings and more.

"We understand that transferring a domain or migrating a website can be complicated. Our goal is to make the web hosting and domain name experience as straightforward as possible," said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted. "By providing a clear, efficient process and expert technical support taking care of things behind the scenes, we help our customers to concentrate on their businesses without worrying about whether their sites' are up and running."

The Challenges of Website Migration

Website migration can be difficult, and if not done properly, it can cause slow performance as well as missing pages, links, and content. Typically, this happens due to compatibility issues resulting from differences in server configurations, database structures, and programming languages between the old and new hosting infrastructures.

Ensuring everything is compatible and preventing site issues during the transfer requires careful planning and execution, which can be especially difficult for beginners unfamiliar with the steps involved.

In addition, migrating a complex website with large databases and quantities of content (files, videos, images, stylesheets, etc.) can be time-consuming. The same applies to functionality, where plugins, themes, and custom coding must be compatible with the server software and language, e.g. PHP versions for WordPress sites. These tend to require a level of technical knowledge and experience most people generally don't have.

To help avoid all the issues mentioned above, Hosted provides comprehensive website migration services with its Web Hosting and WordPress Hosting plans. This proactive approach handles the technical challenges that often accompany moving to a new hosting environment.

Their customer service team manages the entire process at no extra cost, ensuring everything is in place and functioning normally with none, or as little downtime as possible.

About Hosted

Hosted provides Web Hosting and domain name services, offering a range of solutions designed to meet customers' different needs and streamline site creation and management while providing performance, stability, and security for SMEs, individuals, and businesses.

About Wayne Diamond

Wayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted, with over 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain space. With a commitment to excellence and superior customer support, Hosted's mission is to simplify how individuals and businesses of all sizes manage their websites.