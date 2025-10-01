Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes New Zealand's Chief Lawmaker


2025-10-01 03:05:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received visiting Chairperson of New Zealand Parliamentary Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade Committee Tim van de Molen.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between Kuwait and New Zealand and issues of mutual interest. (end)
