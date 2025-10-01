EMGS Update On Operational Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As noted in Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA's (the“Company” or“EMGS”) financial report for the second quarter of 2025, the Company is currently undergoing a review of its operational model including the need for a permanently rigged vessel. As a result of this review, the Company has resolved to not extend the charter agreement for the Atlantic Guardian. The vessel will consequently be redelivered to her owners at the expiry of the current charter period on 20 October 2025.

The operational review process is still ongoing. EMGS will seek to identify an operational model which will be sustainable, flexible and allow the Company to generate sufficient revenues.



EMGS will publish additional details as and when appropriate.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.