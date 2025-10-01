403
Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - October 1St, 2025
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| Transaction
date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of actions)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|01.10.2025
|FR001400AJ45
|460 037
|30,3313 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| PSI
Name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
|Unit Price
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Buyback objective
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|CA-CIB
|1VUV7VQFKUOQSJ21A208
|01.10.2025
|FR001400AJ45
|30,3313
|Euro
|460 037
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
Attachment
-
20251001 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – October 01, 2025
