NEW DOCUMENTARY 'TARIK SHAH: DON't PLAY LIKE THEM' CHRONICLES TRIUMPH OVER INJUSTICE
Tarik Shah began playing professionally at 17 and went on to share stages with Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Abbey Lincoln and many other luminaries. But after 9/11, his life was derailed by an FBI operation that changed everything. Shah had been targeted by the FBI for years, and was eventually locked up on a fake terrorism charge with zero evidence. He spent 31 months in soul crushing solitary confinement and then another 12 years in prison. Tarik endured this harrowing experience by keeping faith and music alive within himself, and came out of incarceration a better, stronger person.
Shah’s experience echoes today’s urgent debates about civil liberties, surveillance, and racial profiling. Rubinow’s documentary connects Shah’s story to a broader national conversation about security versus freedom.
At a time when questions of civil rights and government accountability dominate headlines, Tarik Shah: Don’t Play Like Them resonates as both a personal survival story and a warning about the fragility of freedom in a democracy.
Film Screenings
Tarik Shah: Don’t Play Like Them will screen at the Montclair Film Festival in Montclair, NJ, on October 26th. Also, there will be a special screening event at the Sanctuary for Independent Media in Troy, NY, on October 24th.
