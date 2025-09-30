Former Police Officer Turns Gritty Experience Into Gripping Fiction With Four Must-Read Crime Titles

Stephen Collier, a retired police officer with over 30 years of frontline service, brings readers a powerful quartet of crime and mystery novels that blend authentic policing with high-stakes drama. His four standout works, Blind Murder, Driving Dead, Crimson Dragon, and Without Fear or Favour and Other Stories, reflect a lifetime of experience in law enforcement and storytelling.

Blind Murder introduces readers to Jake Jordan and Jim Kingsfield, two officers forever changed by a murder case from their rookie days. Years later, the past returns in the form of a dangerous vendetta that threatens everything they hold dear.

Driving Dead takes readers into a terrifying investigation involving a series of deadly road crashes caused by a mysterious seizure-inducing drug. The race is on to find the killer before the body count rises.

In Crimson Dragon, a cyberattack on a UK police database triggers a globe-spanning investigation that pairs a UK traffic officer with a determined Hong Kong detective. Together, they uncover secrets tied to a dangerous crime syndicate.

Finally, Without Fear or Favour and Other Stories offers a haunting mix of short fiction focused on moral dilemmas, broken oaths, and two unforgettable paranormal tales that venture into the unknown.

Each book offers suspense, realism, and characters that linger long after the final page. Available now in paperback and eBook across Amazon, these four books will elevate the thrill and intrigue by providing you with a perfect dose of entertainment.

About the Author:

Stephen Collier, born in Kettering, Northamptonshire, served as a police officer for 30 years before retiring in 2005. He later founded Blueknight Ltd., specializing in training on drug and driver impairment, before fully dedicating himself to writing in 2022. With an MA in Creative Writing – Crime Fiction from the University of East Anglia, Stephen blends real-world law enforcement experience with gripping storytelling. His crime novels include Blind Murder, Driving Dead-a 2021 Page Turner Awards finalist-and Crimson Dragon, set between Hong Kong and the UK. Under Five-2-Eight Productions, he also republished Let the Grass Grow Green, a romantic mystery by his aunt, Ruth Martin. Now a full-time author, Stephen continues to craft compelling narratives exploring crime, justice, and morality.