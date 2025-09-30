Amir, Algerian President Discuss Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

This came during a phone call His Highness received on Tuesday from HE the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

During the call, HE the Algerian President expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by HH the Amir and the State of Qatar to support the Palestinian cause.

A number of regional issues of common interest were also discussed during the call.