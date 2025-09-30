Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Can Sona BLW Shares Rebound? SEBI Analyst Sees Upside If Breakout Sustains Above ₹430

Can Sona BLW Shares Rebound? SEBI Analyst Sees Upside If Breakout Sustains Above ₹430


2025-09-30 03:14:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sona BLW shares have been in a downtrend, losing 10% in the last month. And technical charts now indicate an upside potential if the stock shows a sustained breakout. 

Internal governance and legal family disputes that have surfaced after the sudden demise of the company's chairman and non-executive director, Sunjay Kapur, have sparked investor concerns and weighed on sentiment. 

SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak noted that Sona BLW is trading near key resistance levels. It is below the 9-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of ₹419, which is currently acting as resistance.

Pathak said that the stock is trading in a consolidation range, facing strong resistance near ₹430 and finding strong support around ₹400.

Add-on Accumulation Opportunity

The ₹370–₹380 zone, where historical buying interest has been observed, offers a favorable risk–reward entry point, according to him. Since Sona BLW is near a significant support level, a potential trend reversal is likely, shifting from a short-term downtrend to a fresh upward momentum.

Pathak added that a sustained breakout above ₹430 can pave the way for the ₹519–₹576 levels in the short term. And a decisive breakdown below ₹300 may trigger further downside. He advised maintaining a strict stop-loss discipline.

Target prices have been identified at ₹519, ₹576, and ₹612.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment moved to 'neutral' a day ago. It was 'bearish' last week.

Sona BLW sentiment and message volume on Sep 30 as of 11:40 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Sona BLW shares have declined 32% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN30092025007385015968ID1110128589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search