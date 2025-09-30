Summary: Eight World Records For Gegagedigedagedago

MENAFN - Pressat) The mega-event Gegagedigedagedago, that amassed to billions of views on YouTube in 2024, has come to a conclusion. It claims eight world records, where the top number is 12,75 billion views in one year.

The event is featuring Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex, and its erratic viral remake Gegagedigedagedago. It started with a massive view count on YouTube Shorts in January 2024, and went on to a monstrous view count in March with a peak of 163M/day, before it gradually declined.

The concluding calculations have shown these eight world records:

– 12,75 billion views in one year. ( 12,757,807,073 )

– It was viewed by 20% of all YouTube users and 8% of the world population.

– Within 90 days, the song had 650M unique viewers, to compare with Spotify's total of 615M.

– It took 90 days to get to 8,2B, which is 26 times faster than the world No.2 Despacito.

– It amounted to 3 billion views in 25 days.

– According to the Guiness World Records, the most views in one day on YouTube is“Dynamite” by BTS with 101M. During the peak period of the event, Gegagedigedagedago had more than 101M views per day, 27 days out of 33.

– It had 1 billion views in 7 days. The previous record was 87 days by Adele's“Hello”.

– It made 10 billion views in 137 days. No other song, or video, has ever reached 10B on any Internet platform, except Baby Shark, which has made 16B views on YouTube in nine years.

Counted in actual measured playing time, the song was played for 6000 years, which would equal to 1.8B views for a traditional music video, where the average playing time is around 100 seconds. The average playing time for Gegagedigedagedago on Shorts is 14.8 seconds.

“Gega is probably the most played song in the history of mankind, if counting on a duration of one year. This is almost identical with the growth strategy that we set out for the song when we first made it a No.1 in 1994.” says Pat Reiniz, the original producer of the song, playfully.

This video is showing a recording of the YouTube statistics page, and includes an authentic display of all the records, including the count up to 10 billion from March 2 – July 16 2024:

Gegagedigedagedago is currently played 3M/day.

Rednex recently released a new party song – Poor Boy Pour – where they turned their summer tour into a "summer pour". - . It has 0.000000483 billion views per day.