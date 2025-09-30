Uzbekistan Seeks Investments With Avolta AG In Travel Retail And F&B
The dialogues centered on the strategic enhancement of
duty-free, travel retail, and F&B sectors within regional
aerodromes, with the objective of optimizing passenger service
paradigms, leveraging global expertise, and amplifying tourism
influx. Anticipated synergies with Avolta AG are projected to
catalyze job creation and amplify Uzbekistan's investment
attractiveness.
Avolta AG, the preeminent entity in the travel retail and food & beverage sector, oversees an extensive portfolio of over 5,100 outlets across a diverse array of 73+ countries. During the convening, the Uzbek delegation underscored the nation's advantageous investment ecosystem, encompassing fiscal and customs inducements tailored for international stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment