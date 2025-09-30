Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Seeks Investments With Avolta AG In Travel Retail And F&B

2025-09-30 03:07:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov met with a delegation from Avolta AG, led by Alan Chen Zunxi, Director of Business Development for North Asia, to discuss potential investments in Uzbekistan's travel retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors, Trend reports via the ministry.

The dialogues centered on the strategic enhancement of duty-free, travel retail, and F&B sectors within regional aerodromes, with the objective of optimizing passenger service paradigms, leveraging global expertise, and amplifying tourism influx. Anticipated synergies with Avolta AG are projected to catalyze job creation and amplify Uzbekistan's investment attractiveness.

Avolta AG, the preeminent entity in the travel retail and food & beverage sector, oversees an extensive portfolio of over 5,100 outlets across a diverse array of 73+ countries. During the convening, the Uzbek delegation underscored the nation's advantageous investment ecosystem, encompassing fiscal and customs inducements tailored for international stakeholders.

