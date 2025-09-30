The Nissan Magnite gives you more presence, tech and room to move
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE - 29 September 2025 - Some opposites work surprisingly well together. A perfect plan scribbled on a napkin, iced tea on a hot day, or sneakers under a suit. That’s the spirit the Nissan Magnite embodies. It’s a city-smart companion with real Sports Utility presence, a value-driven option with unexpected tech, space, and swagger, so you can flip expectations with an opposite of your own.
Across the Gulf, the Magnite is showing the ability to dominate the entry-level SUV category by proving just how much is possible at a competitive price from Arabian Automobiles starting from AED 59,900. It delivers big-car features in a small, affordable, and boldly styled package, while also coming with a value-packed Back-to-School offer that includes three years of service, five years of warranty, and five years of roadside assistance. From urban professionals to young families, it’s an automobile that refuses to settle for the expected.
Under the hood is the smart 1.0L turbocharged engine, built to balance efficiency with everyday performance. Whether navigating city traffic, handling daily commutes, or cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road, it treats everyone to a smooth, responsive drive that feels effortless and dependable. Paired with the CVT transmission and reinforced build, the Magnite withstands the region’s demanding conditions while keeping fuel consumption low and journeys cost-efficient.
Designed for the rhythm of city life, the Magnite moves with confidence through tight turns, narrow lanes, and crowded car parks. A minimum turning radius of 5.0m means even tricky mall parking spots or tight U-turns are handled smoothly. The signature honeycomb grille and 16” diamond-cut alloy wheels give it a stance that commands attention far beyond its size.
Inside, the Magnite is full of clever surprises. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, allowing for smooth, cable-free connectivity on each micro adventure. With customisable ambient lighting, you can switch the mood from cool to cosy with just a few taps.
No matter the weather, the MODURE leatherette seats stay cool to the touch, thanks to UV-resistant materials designed for high heat conditions. Long commutes feel shorter with 700mm of distance between the two front seats and 219mm of rear legroom, giving passengers space to breathe. Thicker front door glass and expandable foams reduce road noise for a more refined cabin experience.
With three available trim levels (S, SV, SL), you get to choose the version that best fits your style of doing things. All of them come with the same sense of agility, poise, and well-thought-out utility that makes the Magnite stand out from the compact crowd.
Just like every Nissan from Arabian Automobiles, the Magnite benefits from a trusted after-sales programme. Backed by a strong service network and a commitment to real customer satisfaction, owning a Magnite means you’re never alone on the tarmac or otherwise.
If the chaos feels calm, that’s control. You just have to have the right kind of smart. Discover the Nissan Magnite at your nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates. Your city deserves the smartest SUV.
