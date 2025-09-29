Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman: Sales end at Porsche Center Leninsky
(MENAFN- Abtodom) Sales of the last Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman with classic petrol engines have started in Moscow. You can buy the legendary sports cars at Porsche Center Leninsky. This story ends an entire era of the brand.
Both models remain the benchmark for Porsche's engineering approach. The Roadster 718 Boxster traditionally combines lightweight construction with a special open-air driving atmosphere. The 718 Cayman stands out with an even sportier character. Low seating, almost perfect weight distribution and responsive steering make these cars unique in the compact sports car class.
The 718 petrol engines retain for their owners what Porsche has been valued for decades: a bright response from the accelerator pedal, a rich exhaust note and power available at any time. The tandem with classic mechanics or the signature PDK robot provides maximum driving pleasure. The balanced suspension allows feeling equally confident on the highway and on city streets.
The Porsche 718 Boxster (Roadster) is a fourth-generation sports two-seater roadster. The car is equipped with two types of opposed petrol engines. The first is a turbocharged 4-cylinder unit with a volume of 2.0 liters and a capacity of 300 horsepower. The second is a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a volume of 2.5 liters and a capacity of 350 horsepower. The cars are available in two transmission options: a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed robotic gearbox. Sports suspension with front McPherson struts and anti-roll bars is installed in the car. Adaptive suspension PASM is also available. The acceleration time of the Porsche 718 Boxster to 100 km/h depends on the vehicle modification and engine type. The acceleration time to 100 km/h for the model with a 2.0 MT engine and 300 hp will be 5.1 s. The maximum speed is 275 km/h. Average fuel consumption is 6.9–10.8 l per 100 km.
Porsche 718 Cayman is a sports coupe of the S-class. It has been produced since 2016 and is available in two versions: Cayman and Cayman S. A gasoline turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a capacity of 300 hp is installed in the car. The car is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed robotic transmission Porsche PDK. The model accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.9 s. Fuel consumption in the combined cycle is 6.9 liters per 100 km.
The latest batches of 718 have become a subject of interest for collectors and enthusiasts. These cars have a special status. These symbolize the pure philosophy of Porsche, where technology and emotions merge together. The Russian market maintains a high interest in sports cars with internal combustion engines. This increases the value of these models on the secondary market in the future.
The Porsche Center Leninsky dealership offers its customers a full range of services: from official sales of new cars and the Approved program to long-term service support and supplies of original spare parts. Personal purchase conditions and high service standards are provided for customers.
“For many customers, 718 is not just a car, but a part of the brand’s history. The end of production turns them into rare examples. We offer exclusive terms for purchasing the latest cars with internal combustion engines. This makes them even more attractive to customers. At the same time, buyers can count on long-term service support and the availability of original spare parts. This will ensure comfortable and predictable operation”, - Ivan Mikhailov, Head of Sales at Porsche Center Leninsky, commented.
