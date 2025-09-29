Dr. Ona Love Brown,“The Message Midwife,” Returns To Chicago To Celebrate Client's Book Launch And Empower Local Leaders

Chicago, IL - International speaker, consultant, corporate trainer and coach Dr. Ona Love Brown-widely known as“The Message Midwife”-is returning to Chicago, a city that helped shape her journey and passion for making a difference. A former six-year resident of Hyde Park, Dr. Brown launched her business in Chicago in 1995, beginning a career in corporate training, consulting, coaching and professional speaking that has since spanned three decades and countless lives touched worldwide.

Carrying forward the legacy of her father, world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, Dr. Ona Love Brown has carved her own powerful path while developing others along the way. From Miami to Atlanta to stages across the globe, she has inspired, trained, and mentored leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to develop their unique voices and bring transformative messages to the world.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025 , Dr. Brown will be featured at a special event celebrating the release of Larger than LIFE, the new book authored by her client Mr. Brett Penager. The book launch will take place at Gallery Guichard, 436 E. 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. Penager, founder of Be Larger Than Life , represents the powerful results of Dr. Brown's coaching and consulting. His book demonstrates the core of her work: helping clients uncover, refine, and birth their unique messages to share with the world.

“This is my magnificent obsession,” says Dr. Brown.“Every time I empower a client to give birth to their unique message that they want to share with the world, I feel that the world somehow becomes a little bit better. It is an honor to take on that journey with them.”

In addition to supporting Penager's launch, Dr. Brown will conduct an intimate and sold-out group training for professional women during her Chicago visit. Known for her ability to develop mindsets, expand visions, and heal the broken parts of leaders, Dr. Brown uses her work to inspire individuals to become agents of change in their own journey, communities and chosen industries.







With more than 30 years of experience guiding clients nationally and internationally, Dr. Brown has become one of the most sought-after voices in leadership development, transformation, and empowerment. Her unique ability to blend strategic insights with deep compassion has earned her a reputation not only as a consultant, coach and trainer but also as a healer of vision, mindset and purpose.

Her return to Chicago is both a homecoming and a celebration-a chance to reconnect with the community where her legacy began, and to honor the ripple effect of her work as it continues through the voices of those she has uplifted and ignited to their next level of greatness.

