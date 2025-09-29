Singapore's Naumi Hotels Makes Middle East Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Singapore-based boutique hotel portfolio marks its first in the region with the acquisition of a 237-key hotel, now open in Barsha Heights, Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Renowned for its bold spaces and unscripted service, Naumi Hotels brings its signature hospitality experience to Dubai. Now open, the new property was recently acquired by Naumi Group and advised by SunStar Capital, the family-owned wealth management and asset company founded by Executive Chairman Surya Jhunjhnuwala. Operated by Naumi Hotels, led by Group CEO Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala, the Naumi Hotel Dubai joins a growing global collection of design-led boutique stays.

Paul Stocker, Group Chief Operating Officer of Naumi Group, added, 'With every new property, we aim to push the boundaries of what boutique hospitality can look and feel like. In Dubai, we've found the ideal canvas to express our playful sophistication and bring unexpected moments to life. The hotel will capture the spirit of the city while staying true to Naumi Hotels' experiential, artful approach to every stay.'

Naumi Hotel Dubai signals the start of something bigger, laying the foundation for a regional presence that's full of character and intent. With its unmistakable style and immersive spirit, Naumi Hotels is ready to shape a new rhythm for hospitality in the Middle East.

About Naumi Hotels:

Naumi Hotels is a boutique hospitality brand that redefines the travel experience with its art-inspired hotels in key cities across the Asia-Pacific region and Middle East. Founded in 2007, Naumi blends bold design with personal, heartfelt service to create immersive stays tailored for the modern traveller. With properties in Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, and now the UAE, Naumi is synonymous with playful sophistication and curated creativity.