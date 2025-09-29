Maha Govt Sets Up Authority To Promote Self-Redevelopment Of Co-Operative Housing Societies

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) In a bid to give a push to the self-redevelopment of cooperative housing societies, the Maharashtra government has established a Self Redevelopment Authority and appointed the BJP legislator Praveen Darekar as its chairman, giving him the cabinet ministerial status.

The government's move comes after the Darekar-led committee had submitted its report to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 14, making a slew of recommendations to promote self-redevelopment on cooperative societies in the state. The Authority has been formed to implement the Darekar Committee's report.

The housing department today issued a government resolution with regard to the formation of an Authority and the appointment of Darekar as its chairman.

The Darekar committee had strongly recommended eligibility criteria for self-development, one one-window system for all clearances, incentive floor space index, concession in transferable development right (TDR), premium, Goods and Services Tax, Land Under Construction Tax, interest charged on loans and also allowing redevelopment buildings situated adjacent to small roads.

Cooperative Housing Societies registered under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, and the Maharashtra Flat Ownership Act. Registered apartments will be eligible for self/group redevelopment.

The committee further recommended regular credit for self-redevelopment, the establishment of an independent mechanism by the state government to ensure institutional support and guidance to promote self-development. The committee has suggested that the slum rehabilitation projects can be completed under a development process. Besides, the committee has also made recommendations for the redevelopment of cess and non-cess buildings.

The committee said that it has taken initiatives to get conveyance to housing societies, but to remove various roadblocks in the receipt of conveyance, it has made several recommendations so that the housing societies can get deemed conveyance early.

According to the committee, the eligibility criteria for self-redevelopment/group self-redevelopment should be revised, whereby buildings 30 years or more old will be eligible. The date of receipt of the possession certificate or the date of first payment of the property tax, whichever is earlier, shall be the date of commencement of the property.

In case of registered cooperative housing societies opting for self-redevelopment of their existing buildings, the members of the said society shall be benefited with 10 per cent additional carpet area on their existing carpet area, inclusive of Balcony area as an incentive. The additional carpet area granted under this regulation shall be granted without any premium; furthermore, it shall exceed the Permissible FSI and shall not be transferable to sell or to anyone other than the person.

To convert the additional carpet area granted to each member under this regulation into a built-up area, it is necessary to add 10 per cent to the same carpet area. This Regulation shall be applicable only when existing members of the Societies are proposed to be re-accommodated in self-redeveloped buildings, said the committee.