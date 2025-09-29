Head of Clinical Services, Dementia Support Australia, & Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Steve Macfarlane is an Associate Professor of Aged Psychiatry at Monash University, and is the national Head of Clinical Services for Dementia Support Australia.

He has been a consultant psychiatrist since 2003, with research interests that include subjects as diverse as Alzheimer's Disease, psychiatry in film, and senile squalor.

His past appointments have included periods of service on the Victorian Ministerial Advisory Council for Mental Health and on the Commonwealth Psychogeriatric Expert Reference Group. Steve served a period as Deputy Chief Psychiatrist for the State of Victoria in 2008, and has been Director of Aged psychiatry at Peninsula Health and Alfred Health. He provided expert testimony to the Royal commission on Aged Care Safety and Quality on two occasions. He is a past Chair of the Faculty of Psychiatry of Old Age for the RANZCP and has authored over 40 papers in peer-reviewed journals.

He was a regular on the Melbourne radio programme "Radiotherapy" (3RRR-FM) between 1995-2018, discussing psychiatry in film.

2008–present Director of Aged Psychiatry, Caulfield Hospital (Alfred Health)



2003 RANZCP, FRANZCP 1991 Monash University, MB (Hons.)



RANZCP International Psychogeriatric Association



Psychiatry (Incl. Psychotherapy) (110319)

Biological Psychology (Neuropsychology, Psychopharmacology, Physiological Psychology) (170101) Developmental Psychology And Ageing (170102)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas