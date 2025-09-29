Steve Macfarlane
-
Head of Clinical Services, Dementia Support Australia, & Associate Professor of Psychiatry,
Monash University
Steve Macfarlane is an Associate Professor of Aged Psychiatry at Monash University, and is the national Head of Clinical Services for Dementia Support Australia.
He has been a consultant psychiatrist since 2003, with research interests that include subjects as diverse as Alzheimer's Disease, psychiatry in film, and senile squalor.
His past appointments have included periods of service on the Victorian Ministerial Advisory Council for Mental Health and on the Commonwealth Psychogeriatric Expert Reference Group. Steve served a period as Deputy Chief Psychiatrist for the State of Victoria in 2008, and has been Director of Aged psychiatry at Peninsula Health and Alfred Health. He provided expert testimony to the Royal commission on Aged Care Safety and Quality on two occasions. He is a past Chair of the Faculty of Psychiatry of Old Age for the RANZCP and has authored over 40 papers in peer-reviewed journals.
He was a regular on the Melbourne radio programme "Radiotherapy" (3RRR-FM) between 1995-2018, discussing psychiatry in film.
-
2008–present
Director of Aged Psychiatry, Caulfield Hospital (Alfred Health)
-
2003
RANZCP, FRANZCP
1991
Monash University, MB (Hons.)
-
RANZCP
International Psychogeriatric Association
-
Psychiatry (Incl. Psychotherapy) (110319)
Biological Psychology (Neuropsychology, Psychopharmacology, Physiological Psychology) (170101)
Developmental Psychology And Ageing (170102)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment