Fidan Highlights Türkiye’s Role in Palestine Talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye has assumed a central role in spearheading, coordinating, or backing all discussions related to Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who made the remarks on Saturday.
Speaking to journalists at Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York, Fidan emphasized that Ankara has vigorously advocated for the Palestinian cause.
He underlined that the matter of Palestine, particularly the dire situation in Gaza, stood out as “the most important agenda item of this general assembly week.”
Highlighting the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fidan pointed out that Erdogan was the intellectual driving force behind the high-level gathering on Gaza.
This summit included heads of eight nations from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in addition to US President Donald Trump.
According to Fidan: "In this meeting, as a group of countries with a Muslim population of nearly 800 million, we clearly conveyed to President Trump our expectations regarding Gaza."
He elaborated that they had jointly insisted on the urgent necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza and the critical importance of ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches the area.
"We stated that a ceasefire in Gaza must be achieved immediately and that it is essential to deliver humanitarian aid to the region," Fidan reiterated.
Further, the Turkish foreign minister conveyed the collective stance of the participating nations, emphasizing strong opposition to Israel’s intentions in the West Bank.
"We collectively emphasized that Israel's annexation of the West Bank is completely unacceptable and that we oppose any attempt to force the people of Gaza to flee their homeland," he said.
Concluding his remarks, Fidan expressed cautious optimism about the outcomes of their diplomatic efforts.
He noted that there are early indications of progress on the issues they addressed, suggesting that their unified message might be beginning to yield results.
