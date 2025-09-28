Barcelona’s Joan Garcia, Raphinha Ruled Out with Injuries
(MENAFN) FC Barcelona have been dealt two fresh injury setbacks, with Joan Garcia and Raphinha both ruled out for several weeks, the club confirmed on Friday.
Raphinha sustained a hamstring injury during Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Oviedo, and is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks. The Brazilian forward is anticipated to return to action after the upcoming international break.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Joan Garcia faces a longer recovery period after suffering a meniscus ligament injury in his left knee, according to a statement on Barcelona's official website. He is expected to be out for "four to six weeks."
The injury rules Garcia out of several key fixtures, starting with Sunday’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad. He is also set to miss upcoming league matches versus Sevilla, Girona, and Real Madrid, and remains doubtful for the game against Elche the following weekend.
Additionally, Garcia will be unavailable for next week’s UEFA Champions League home tie against Paris Saint-Germain and the subsequent group match against Club Brugge. Wojciech Szczesny is slated to return in goal during Garcia's absence.
